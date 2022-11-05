Kentucky vs. Missouri start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers meet up in Week 10 at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field in Columbia in an SEC matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

Kentucky will look to pick up the pieces after losing three of its last four games including a 44-6 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers last weekend as Will Levis completed 16-of-27 passes for 98 yards with three interceptions, and the Wildcats were outgained 422-205.

Missouri will look for a third consecutive win needing two more wins to secure a bowl bid. The Tigers knocked off the South Carolina Gamecock 23-10 as Dominic Lovett caught 10 passes for 148 yards, and Brady Cook threw for 224 yards and rushed for 53 yards and a score.

Missouri is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but is priced at -110 on the moneyline, as is Kentucky who also has -110 odds. So take the free point if you’re betting on the Tigers! The over/under is set at 40.