North Carolina vs. Virginia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels and Virginia Cavaliers meet up in Week 10 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

North Carolina has been involved in plenty of close games with four wins by a single possession, but the Tar Heels pulled away from the Pitt Panthers in the fourth quarter for a 42-24 win last weekend on the road coming out of the bye. The Tar Heels remain unbeaten in conference play, while every other team in the ACC Coastal has multiple losses.

Virginia is off to a rocky start to the Tony Elliott era, needing to win three of its final four to qualify for a bowl game. The Cavaliers lost four of their last five games including a four-overtime defeat against the Miami Hurricanes 14-12 last week.

North Carolina is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -280 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia a +235 underdog, and the over/under is set at 60.