Syracuse vs. Pitt start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The No. 20 Syracuse Orange and Pitt Panthers meet up in Week 10 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network.

Syracuse is coming off consecutive losses to the Clemson Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and starting quarterback Garrett Shrader left last week’s game. He appears to be the guy for this matchup but if he’s out, Florida Gators transfer Carlos Del Rio-Wilson would be in line to get the start as the Orange enter must-win mode to get back into the ACC Atlantic race.

Pitt lost three of its last four games including two in a row, and the Panthers need two wins in November to become bowl eligible. They’re coming off a 42-24 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels, though Jared Wayne caught seven passes for 161 yards.

Pitt is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -175 on the moneyline. That makes Syracuse a +150 underdog, and the over/under is set at 48.