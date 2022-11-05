Houston vs. SMU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The Houston Cougars and SMU Mustangs meet up in Week 10 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas in an AAC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on NFL Network.

Houston will go for its fourth consecutive victory, coming off a 42-27 win over the USF Bulls as Clayton Tune played a fantastic game, completing 31-of-37 passes for 380 yards with four touchdowns, and Nathaniel Dell and KeSean Carter both went for more than 100 receiving yards.

SMU starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai is practicing this week after missing the win over Tulsa with an injury. Backup Preston Stone was injured in that game and will be unavailable for this matchup, so true freshman Kevin Jennings would likely be the guy if Mordecai is out.

SMU is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -155 on the moneyline. That makes Houston a +135 underdog, and the over/under is set at 66.