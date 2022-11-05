Michigan vs. Rutgers start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights meet up in Week 10 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway in a Big Ten matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on BTN.

Michigan continues to roll through its schedule with an undefeated record coming out of a 29-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans out of the bye week behind Blake Corum, who rushed for 177 yards on 33 carries with a touchdown as he moves to third place in Heisman Trophy odds at +1500.

Rutgers needs two more wins reach a bowl game for the second straight season. The Scarlet Knights started three quarterbacks this season, and last week’s starter Gavin Wimsatt left the game with an injury but has been cleared to play for Saturday’s matchup.

Michigan is a 26-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -4500 on the moneyline. That makes Rutgers a +1600 underdog, and the over/under is set at 45.