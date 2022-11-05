Texas vs. Kansas State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The No. 24 Texas Longhorns and No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats meet up in Week 10 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Texas is coming out of the bye week after getting its three-game winning streak snapped in a 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys as Quinn Ewers completed just 19-of-49 passes for 319 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, though Bijan Robinson rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown. Kansas State became bowl eligible with a 48-0 win over Oklahoma State last week and is looking for more as the Wildcats are a game behind the TCU Horned Frogs for the top spot in the Big 12. Kansas State starting QB Adrian Martinez was unavailable with an injury last week, so we’ll see if it’s him or Will Howard under center.

Texas is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -135 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas State a +115 underdog, and the over/under is set at 54.5.