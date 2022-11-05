Baylor vs. Oklahoma start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The Baylor Bears and Oklahoma Sooners meet up in Week 10 at Memorial Stadium in Norman in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN+.

Baylor is very much alive in the race for a spot in the Big 12 title game, while Oklahoma needs tons of help down the stretch, though both are on the outside looking in heading into Saturday afternoon’s contest. The Bears will go for their third straight win coming out of a 45-17 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders as Richard Reese took on a huge workload with 36 carries for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

The Sooners also won two in a row including a 27-13 win over the Iowa State Cyclones as Eric Gray rushed for 101 yards and a score.

Oklahoma is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -165 on the moneyline. That makes Baylor a +140 underdog, and the over/under is set at 61.5.