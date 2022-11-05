 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BYU vs. Boise State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

BYU vs. Boise State face off this Saturday in Week 10 action. We break down details on how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
NCAA Football: East Carolina at Brigham Young Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

The BYU Cougars and Boise State meet up in Week 10 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS2.

BYU had an extra day to prepare for this matchup but will look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss after falling short 27-24 against the East Carolina Pirates. The Cougars went into the season with fairly high expectations, but they need to win two of their final three games to reach a bowl game.

Boise State won four games in a row and hammered the Colorado State Rams 49-10 as Taylen Green completed 24-of-30 passes for 305 yards with two touchdowns, and George Holani rushed for 108 yards with three scores.

Boise State is a 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -305 on the moneyline. That makes BYU a +255 underdog, and the over/under is set at 54.5.

