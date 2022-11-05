BYU vs. Boise State start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 10 game

The BYU Cougars and Boise State meet up in Week 10 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS2.

BYU had an extra day to prepare for this matchup but will look to avoid a fifth consecutive loss after falling short 27-24 against the East Carolina Pirates. The Cougars went into the season with fairly high expectations, but they need to win two of their final three games to reach a bowl game.

Boise State won four games in a row and hammered the Colorado State Rams 49-10 as Taylen Green completed 24-of-30 passes for 305 yards with two touchdowns, and George Holani rushed for 108 yards with three scores.

Boise State is a 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is priced at -305 on the moneyline. That makes BYU a +255 underdog, and the over/under is set at 54.5.