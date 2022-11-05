Weather forecast for 2022 Breeders’ Cup Saturday

The 39th running of the Breeders Cup World Championships will be at Keeneland Race Track in Lexington, Kentucky on November 4 and 5. There will be 14 races on this year headlined by the $6 million Breeders Cup Classic to close the show.

The forecast on Friday looked perfect with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. Winds were be light-to-moderate, and it was a near perfect day for racing.

But Saturday might be a little more sketchy. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the early races before the expected afternoon rain comes in around 2 p.m. ET. The rain chances are about 40%, but that could increase with tomorrow’s updated forecast. It expected winds will be stronger and gusty on Saturday as well, blowing as much as 21 MPH consistently. But there’s hope that the rain will slow down by the Classic’s expected post time of 5:40 p.m. ET.

Look for updates as race day approaches Friday and Saturday.