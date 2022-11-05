 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic picks, preview from Keeneland, best bets

We make some picks for the de facto world championships of thoroughbred racing from Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky this weekend.

By Collin Sherwin
Kentucky Derby hopeful Epicenter is bathed on the backside at Churchill Downs. By Pat McDonogh/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 39th annual Breeders Cup World Championships will be held at Keeneland Race Track in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday, November 4 and Saturday, November 5.

The juveniles (2-year-olds) will race Friday with the 3-year-olds running on an all-day schedule Saturday. USA Network will broadcast the all five races of “Future Stars Friday” starting at 2 p.m. ET.

USA will also have early coverage of Saturday’s races at 1 p.m. ET with NBC taking over at 3:30 p.m. ET. Subscription-based service Peacock will have live streaming of the races. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will also have live streaming, but you might need a cable or streaming login to have access.

The Breeders Cup Classic will post at 5:40 p.m. ET and its the big race with a purse of $6 million.

Flightline is the favorite at 3-5 and is the popular pick among handicappers. Rich Strike, the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, is a longshot here at 20-1, but the thoroughbred was an 80-1 longshot in May, so anything can happen.

Epicenter (5-1), Life is Good (6-1) and Talba (8-1) are other betting favorites.

Expect a special performance from Flightline and if you can pair it with Talba and Hot Rod Charlie (15-1) it could make for a nice payday. Think about fading Life Is Good, who might struggle with the No. 2 post posiition.

DK Nation has the full card and odds here.

More From DraftKings Nation