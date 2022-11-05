Air Force vs. Army picks and best bets for Week 10 matchup

Two service academies face off in Arlington, Texas this weekend as the Air Force Falcons (5-3) take on the Army Black Knights (3-4). Both teams are coming off a bye week that was preceded by a close loss to Boise State for Air Force and a win over Louisiana-Monroe for Army. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 5.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Air Force: No. 73 overall, No. 89 offense, No. 44 defense
Army: No. 90 overall, No. 61 offense, No. 114 defense
Injury update
Air Force
WR Dane Kinamon - Questionable (undisclosed)
Army
RB Hayden Reed - Questionable (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Air Force: 4-4 ATS
Army: 2-5 ATS
Total
Air Force: Over 4-4
Army: Over 5-2
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Air Force: No. 128 overall, No. 129 offense, No. 128 defense
Army: No. 131 overall, No. 131 offense, No. 130 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Air Force -7
Total: 41
Moneyline: Air Force -275, Army +230
Opening line: Air Force -6.5
Opening total: 40.5
Weather
61 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
Air Force -7
The Falcons look like a much better all-around team than the Black Knights this year, and their defense has been dominant all season. Army is going to struggle to find the end zone this weekend, and Air Force should be able to win by at least a touchdown in Arlington.