Air Force vs. Army picks and best bets for Week 10 matchup

Two service academies face off in Arlington, Texas this weekend as the Air Force Falcons (5-3) take on the Army Black Knights (3-4). Both teams are coming off a bye week that was preceded by a close loss to Boise State for Air Force and a win over Louisiana-Monroe for Army. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 5.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Air Force: No. 73 overall, No. 89 offense, No. 44 defense

Army: No. 90 overall, No. 61 offense, No. 114 defense

Injury update

Air Force

WR Dane Kinamon - Questionable (undisclosed)

Army

RB Hayden Reed - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Air Force: 4-4 ATS

Army: 2-5 ATS

Total

Air Force: Over 4-4

Army: Over 5-2

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Air Force: No. 128 overall, No. 129 offense, No. 128 defense

Army: No. 131 overall, No. 131 offense, No. 130 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Air Force -7

Total: 41

Moneyline: Air Force -275, Army +230

Opening line: Air Force -6.5

Opening total: 40.5

Weather

61 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Air Force -7

The Falcons look like a much better all-around team than the Black Knights this year, and their defense has been dominant all season. Army is going to struggle to find the end zone this weekend, and Air Force should be able to win by at least a touchdown in Arlington.