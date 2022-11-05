No. 2 Ohio State vs. Northwestern picks and best bets for Week 10 Big Ten matchup

No. 2 Ohio State travels to Evanston this weekend in what will very likely be a painful blowout for the 1-7 Northwestern Wildcats. There’s not much to say about this matchup between arguably the best team and the worst team in the Big Ten, and OSU keeps marching toward the Michigan game over Thanksgiving weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday, November 5.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Ohio State: No. 1 overall, No. 1 offense, No. 6 defense

Northwestern: No. 96 overall, No. 108 offense, No. 78 defense

Injury update

Ohio State

RB TC Caffey - Out for season (undisclosed)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Questionable (hamstring)

WR Miyan Williams - Questionable (hand, knee)

Northwestern

QB Ryan Hilinski - Questionable (head)

TE Thomas Gordon - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ohio State: 4-3-1 ATS

Northwestern: 3-5 ATS

Total

Ohio State: Over 6-2

Northwestern: Over 4-4

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Ohio State: No. 2 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 2 defense

Northwestern: No. 46 overall, No. 53 offense, No. 36 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -38

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: N/A

Opening line: Ohio State -38.5

Opening total: 62.5

Weather

58 degrees, 25 MPH wind, 23% chance of rain

The Pick

Ohio State -38

This is going to be embarrassing for Northwestern and may even end up being the final nail in head coach Scott Fitzgerald’s coffin. OSU isn’t going to hold back — that No. 1 spot might be up for grabs after Tennessee and Georgia face off. Even with two of their talented WRs listed as questionable, this should be a lock, especially as both teams will likely be leaning on run formations in the bad weather forecasted. I’ll be shocked if Northwestern is able to score.