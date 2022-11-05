Florida vs. Texas A&M picks and best bets for Week 10 SEC matchup

The Florida Gators (4-4) travel to College Station this weekend to play the Texas A&M Aggies (3-5). The Aggies are coming off a close loss to Ole Miss in a season that continues to raise the question of whether Jimbo Fisher is worth firing despite the enormous payout that would demand. Florida kept it close with Georgia in the first half of last week, but the No. 3 team ended up pulling away in the second half, bringing the Gators to .500 for the season.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday, November 5. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Florida: No. 38 overall, No. 20 offense, No. 70 defense

Texas A&M: No. 25 overall, No. 64 offense, No. 10 defense

Injury update

Florida

TE Arlis Boardingham - Out (arm)

TE Keon Zipperer - Out (knee)

WR Justin Shorter - GTD (hamstring)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida: 4-4 ATS

Texas A&M: 3-4-1 ATS

Total

Florida: Over 5-3

Texas A&M: Over 3-5

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Florida: No. 9 overall, No. 12 offense, No. 8 defense

Texas A&M: No. 4 overall, No. 6 offense, No. 5 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -2.5

Total: 55

Moneyline: Texas A&M -135, Florida +115

Opening line: Texas A&M -3

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

67 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

Florida ML

I like this Florida pick here. Anthony Richardson and the Gators had an impressive game against a very good Georgia team, becoming just the third team this season to reach 20 points against one of the country’s best defenses. A&M isn’t quite in freefall, but this just doesn’t seem like a game that they can win at this point in the season.