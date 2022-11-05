Florida vs. Texas A&M picks and best bets for Week 10 SEC matchup

The Florida Gators (4-4) travel to College Station this weekend to play the Texas A&M Aggies (3-5). The Aggies are coming off a close loss to Ole Miss in a season that continues to raise the question of whether Jimbo Fisher is worth firing despite the enormous payout that would demand. Florida kept it close with Georgia in the first half of last week, but the No. 3 team ended up pulling away in the second half, bringing the Gators to .500 for the season.
Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday, November 5. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Florida: No. 38 overall, No. 20 offense, No. 70 defense
Texas A&M: No. 25 overall, No. 64 offense, No. 10 defense
Injury update
Florida
TE Arlis Boardingham - Out (arm)
TE Keon Zipperer - Out (knee)
WR Justin Shorter - GTD (hamstring)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Florida: 4-4 ATS
Texas A&M: 3-4-1 ATS
Total
Florida: Over 5-3
Texas A&M: Over 3-5
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Florida: No. 9 overall, No. 12 offense, No. 8 defense
Texas A&M: No. 4 overall, No. 6 offense, No. 5 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Texas A&M -2.5
Total: 55
Moneyline: Texas A&M -135, Florida +115
Opening line: Texas A&M -3
Opening total: 54.5
Weather
67 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain
The Pick
Florida ML
I like this Florida pick here. Anthony Richardson and the Gators had an impressive game against a very good Georgia team, becoming just the third team this season to reach 20 points against one of the country’s best defenses. A&M isn’t quite in freefall, but this just doesn’t seem like a game that they can win at this point in the season.