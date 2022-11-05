No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia picks and best bets for Week 10 SEC matchup

Athens hosts the game of the year and a potential preview for what this year’s national championship might look like as the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers face their second great challenge of the season in the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.
Two undefeated SEC teams come head-to-head, with Hendon Hooker’s dynamic offense facing the Bulldogs’ impenetrable defense. UT is coming off a dominant win over Kentucky, while Georgia was able to pull away from Florida after a close first half.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Tennessee: No. 5 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 34 defense
Georgia: No. 2 overall, No. 8 offense, No. 2 defense
Injury update
Georgia
RB Kendall Milton - Probable (groin)
WR AD Mitchell - Doubtful (ankle)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Tennessee: 7-1 ATS
Georgia: 4-4 ATS
Total
Tennessee: Over 5-3
Georgia: Over 2-5-1
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Tennessee: No. 21 overall, No. 21 offense, No. 19 defense
Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Georgia -8.5
Total: 65
Moneyline: Georgia -280, Tennessee +235
Opening line: Georgia -8.5
Opening total: 65.5
Weather
78 degrees, cloudy and humid with a chance of rain, 6 MPH winds SSE
The Pick
Tennessee +8.5
Come on now, I’ve got to pick the Vols here. It doesn’t seem fair that they have to face both Alabama and Georgia every season, but I think that this is just more fuel for a team that has seen a meteoric rise to the top without losing sight of the end goal. I think it’s highly probable that UT wins this game, but practically a given that they keep it close here. Hooker is a dual-threat QB the likes of which Georgia has not faced this year, and Tennessee should be a lock to cover.