No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia picks and best bets for Week 10 SEC matchup

It’s time: The Game of the Year in college football to date.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker offensive lineman Javontez Spraggins celebrate Hooker’s touchdown during the NCAA college football game against Kentucky on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Athens hosts the game of the year and a potential preview for what this year’s national championship might look like as the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers face their second great challenge of the season in the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs.

Two undefeated SEC teams come head-to-head, with Hendon Hooker’s dynamic offense facing the Bulldogs’ impenetrable defense. UT is coming off a dominant win over Kentucky, while Georgia was able to pull away from Florida after a close first half.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, November 5. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Tennessee: No. 5 overall, No. 2 offense, No. 34 defense
Georgia: No. 2 overall, No. 8 offense, No. 2 defense

Injury update

Georgia

RB Kendall Milton - Probable (groin)
WR AD Mitchell - Doubtful (ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Tennessee: 7-1 ATS
Georgia: 4-4 ATS

Total

Tennessee: Over 5-3
Georgia: Over 2-5-1

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Tennessee: No. 21 overall, No. 21 offense, No. 19 defense
Georgia: No. 3 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 3 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -8.5
Total: 65
Moneyline: Georgia -280, Tennessee +235

Opening line: Georgia -8.5
Opening total: 65.5

Weather

78 degrees, cloudy and humid with a chance of rain, 6 MPH winds SSE

The Pick

Tennessee +8.5

Come on now, I’ve got to pick the Vols here. It doesn’t seem fair that they have to face both Alabama and Georgia every season, but I think that this is just more fuel for a team that has seen a meteoric rise to the top without losing sight of the end goal. I think it’s highly probable that UT wins this game, but practically a given that they keep it close here. Hooker is a dual-threat QB the likes of which Georgia has not faced this year, and Tennessee should be a lock to cover.

