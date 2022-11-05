No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 10 LSU picks and best bets for Week 10 SEC matchup

We’ve got a top 10 matchup on our hands in Baton Rouge this Saturday as the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide visits the No. 10 LSU Tigers with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET on November 5 in Death Valley. This game has major implications for both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff, both of which are in reach for each team with their Saturday opponent standing in the way as their biggest obstacle.

Alabama (7-1) is coming off a bye week, but crushed Mississippi State two weeks ago after a last-second loss to Tennessee. LSU (6-2) also took a bye last week following a huge win over a ranked Ole Miss team. The Tigers’ two losses were to Tennessee in a blowout and to Florida State thanks to a missed extra point in their season opener.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Alabama: No. 3 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 5 defense

LSU: No. 16 overall, No. 27 offense, No. 20 defense

Injury update

LSU

WR Jack Bech - Probable (back)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Alabama: 5-3 ATS

LSU: 5-3 ATS

Total

Alabama: Over 3-5

LSU: Over 3-5

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Alabama: No. 1 overall, No. 1 offense, No. 1 defense

LSU: No. 5 overall, No. 5 offense, No. 7 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -13.5

Total: 56.5

Moneyline: Alabama -520, LSU +410

Opening line: Alabama -13

Opening total: 58

Weather

65 degrees, cloudy, 5 MPH winds

The Pick

Alabama -13.5

I’m looking at this as a matchup between Nick Saban and Brian Kelly — a matchup we’ve seen several times before that always ends the same way: a blowout. I think LSU is able to keep it close until the half, but Alabama will become Alabama in the second half and win by at least two touchdowns. Sure, this Crimson Tide team has come down to the wire a few times this season, but they’ve beaten everyone aside from an insane Tennessee offense. And this is still Brian Kelly.