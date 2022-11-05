No. 4 Clemson vs. Notre Dame picks and best bets for Week 10 matchup

The No. 4 Clemson Tigers visit South Bend to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for the second time in three years. Their last visit to Notre Dame Stadium also saw QB DJ Uiagalelei start, and the then-top-ranked Tigers fell in double overtime to the Irish. Clemson returns after a few narrow misses, including in their most recent game against Syracuse, who the Irish were able to handle relatively easily.

Notre Dame is a complete conundrum this year, with several major wins on the road under their belts right alongside home losses to Marshall and Stanford. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 5 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Clemson: No. 11 overall, No. 25 offense, No. 14 defense

Notre Dame: No. 32 overall, No. 54 offense, No. 28 defense

Injury update

Clemson

RB Kobe Pace - Questionable (ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Clemson: 4-4 ATS

Notre Dame: 4-4 ATS

Total

Clemson: Over 4-4

Notre Dame: Over 3-5

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Clemson: No. 6 overall, No. 11 offense, No. 4 defense

Notre Dame: No. 11 overall, No. 9 offense, No. 9 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Clemson -4

Total: 44

Moneyline: Clemson -190, Notre Dame +160

Opening line: Clemson -3.5

Opening total: 48.5

Weather

47 degrees, clear, 15 MPH winds with wind gusts of up to 30 MPH

The Pick

Notre Dame +4

It might be crazy, especially with how the Irish have played at home this year, but they’ve been able to live up to the hype in big games against BYU, Syracuse, UNC, and even Ohio State. Clemson, on the other hand, has looked shaky several times this season against good ACC opponents. I don’t want to take the ND moneyline here, because that field goal difference might be a decider, but (perhaps wishfully), I think the Irish are able to keep it close at home and cover.