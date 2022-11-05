Florida State vs. Miami picks and best bets for Week 10 ACC matchup

The Florida State Seminoles (5-3) visit Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Hurricanes (4-4) with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 5.

FSU’s three losses were all to currently-ranked opponents, while Miami fell to Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State, among others. The Hurricanes most recently beat Virginia in 4OT, 14-12, while the Seminoles are coming off a victory over Georgia Tech.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Florida State: No. 33 overall, No. 39 offense, No. 36 defense

Miami: No. 62 overall, No. 67 offense, No. 56 defense

Injury update

Florida State

RB Treshaun Ward - Probable (collarbone)

WR Darion Williamson - Doubtful (undisclosed)

Miami

RB Don Chaney - Doubtful (knee)

QB Tyler Van Dyke - Questionable (shoulder)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida State: 5-3 ATS

Miami: 1-7 ATS

Total

Florida State: Over 4-4

Miami: Over 3-5

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Florida State: No. 19 overall, No. 24 offense, No. 17 defense

Miami: No. 12 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 18 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida State -7.5

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Florida State -295, Miami +245

Opening line: Florida State -8

Opening total: 53

Weather

78 degrees, partly cloudy. 8 MPH winds ENE

The Pick

Florida State -7.5

The Seminoles haven’t had a big break against a top ACC team yet this season, but they’ve been able to handle all of the mid- and lower-tier conference matchups they’ve been handed. Miami falls into the latter category, and I think that the Noles should be able to cover this spread.