Florida State vs. Miami picks and best bets for Week 10 ACC matchup

The Seminoles face off against the Hurricanes in this Week 10 ACC matchup.

Florida State redshirt junior quarterback Jordan Travis calls out a play. Florida State football defeated Georgia Tech, 41-16. Jack Williams/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Florida State Seminoles (5-3) visit Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Hurricanes (4-4) with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 5.

FSU’s three losses were all to currently-ranked opponents, while Miami fell to Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State, among others. The Hurricanes most recently beat Virginia in 4OT, 14-12, while the Seminoles are coming off a victory over Georgia Tech.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Florida State: No. 33 overall, No. 39 offense, No. 36 defense
Miami: No. 62 overall, No. 67 offense, No. 56 defense

Injury update

Florida State

RB Treshaun Ward - Probable (collarbone)
WR Darion Williamson - Doubtful (undisclosed)

Miami

RB Don Chaney - Doubtful (knee)
QB Tyler Van Dyke - Questionable (shoulder)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida State: 5-3 ATS
Miami: 1-7 ATS

Total

Florida State: Over 4-4
Miami: Over 3-5

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Florida State: No. 19 overall, No. 24 offense, No. 17 defense
Miami: No. 12 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 18 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida State -7.5
Total: 53.5
Moneyline: Florida State -295, Miami +245

Opening line: Florida State -8
Opening total: 53

Weather

78 degrees, partly cloudy. 8 MPH winds ENE

The Pick

Florida State -7.5

The Seminoles haven’t had a big break against a top ACC team yet this season, but they’ve been able to handle all of the mid- and lower-tier conference matchups they’ve been handed. Miami falls into the latter category, and I think that the Noles should be able to cover this spread.

