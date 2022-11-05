Florida State vs. Miami picks and best bets for Week 10 ACC matchup

The Florida State Seminoles (5-3) visit Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Hurricanes (4-4) with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 5.
FSU’s three losses were all to currently-ranked opponents, while Miami fell to Texas A&M and Middle Tennessee State, among others. The Hurricanes most recently beat Virginia in 4OT, 14-12, while the Seminoles are coming off a victory over Georgia Tech.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Florida State: No. 33 overall, No. 39 offense, No. 36 defense
Miami: No. 62 overall, No. 67 offense, No. 56 defense
Injury update
Florida State
RB Treshaun Ward - Probable (collarbone)
WR Darion Williamson - Doubtful (undisclosed)
Miami
RB Don Chaney - Doubtful (knee)
QB Tyler Van Dyke - Questionable (shoulder)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Florida State: 5-3 ATS
Miami: 1-7 ATS
Total
Florida State: Over 4-4
Miami: Over 3-5
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Florida State: No. 19 overall, No. 24 offense, No. 17 defense
Miami: No. 12 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 18 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Florida State -7.5
Total: 53.5
Moneyline: Florida State -295, Miami +245
Opening line: Florida State -8
Opening total: 53
Weather
78 degrees, partly cloudy. 8 MPH winds ENE
The Pick
Florida State -7.5
The Seminoles haven’t had a big break against a top ACC team yet this season, but they’ve been able to handle all of the mid- and lower-tier conference matchups they’ve been handed. Miami falls into the latter category, and I think that the Noles should be able to cover this spread.