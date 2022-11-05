No. 21 Wake Forest vs. No. 22 NC State picks and best bets for Week 10 ACC matchup

Two of the ACC’s top teams face off on Saturday as the No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2) take on the No. 22 NC State Wolfpack (6-2). Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on November 5.

Wake Forest is coming off a shocking loss to Louisville last week in which they allowed the Cardinals to score 35 points in just one quarter and turned the ball over eight times. NC State eked one out over Virginia Tech last weekend after a loss to Syracuse. The loss of starting QB Devin Leary has been a massive blow to the Wolfpack this season.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Wake Forest: No. 34 overall, No. 17 offense, No. 80 defense

NC State: No. 43 overall, No. 86 offense, No. 12 defense

Injury update

NC State

RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Wake Forest: 6-2 ATS

NC State: 2-6 ATS

Total

Wake Forest: Over 4-4

NC State: Over 4-4

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Wake Forest: No. 68 overall, No. 61 offense, No. 70 defense

NC State: No. 32 overall, No. 46 offense, No. 21 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wake Forest -3

Total: 54

Moneyline: Wake Forest -155, NC State +135

Opening line: Wake Forest -3

Opening total: 54

Weather

67 degrees, partly cloudy, 7 MPH SSE

The Pick

Wake Forest -3

Wake Forest’s most recent game was turnover insanity, and they’ll be especially careful not to have a repeat this week. NC State has struggled with offensive production ever since losing Leary, and as long as the Louisville game was a fluke, the Deacons are looking much stronger than the Wolfpack at this point in the season.