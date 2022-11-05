Texas Tech vs. No. 7 TCU picks and best bets for Week 10 Big 12 matchup

The undefeated TCU Horned Frogs look to move into the top six of the College Football Playoff rankings as they face a tough Texas Tech Red Raiders team on Saturday, November 5 with kickoff set for noon ET in Forth Worth.
TTU is 4-4 after a loss to Baylor last week, and 2-3 in Big 12 play, while this TCU team has taken down ranked opponent after ranked opponent. Anything can happen in the Big 12, though, so don’t count your chickens.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Texas Tech: No. 46 overall, No. 34 offense, No. 65 defense
TCU: No. 10 overall, No. 4 offense, No. 58 defense
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Texas Tech: 4-4 ATS
TCU: 6-1-1 ATS
Total
Texas Tech: Over 6-2
TCU: Over 6-2
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Texas Tech: No. 42 overall, No. 31 offense, No. 59 defense
TCU: No. 34 overall, No. 32 offense, No. 39 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: TCU -8
Total: 69
Moneyline: TCU -305, Texas Tech +255
Opening line: TCU -10
Opening total: 71
Weather
61 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
Texas Tech +8
I like this TCU team to win, but I think that Tech keeps it close here. The Red Raiders were able to upset Texas, and this in-state rivalry will bring out the best in this team. This should be an offense-focused game and a fun one to watch. TCU’s defense isn’t stellar (one of the reasons the CFP committee gave for ranking them at No. 7), so taking the points is a solid choice to make ahead of this matchup.