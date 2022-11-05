 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas picks and best bets for Week 10 Big 12 matchup

Jayhawks look to get out of rut, qualify for bowl eligibility as they face the Cowboys.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Kansas at Oklahoma Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) head to Lawrence on Saturday, November 5 to face the Kansas Jayhawks (5-3) with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Jayhawks are looking for bowl eligibility and to get out of a three-game losing skid after starting the season winning five straight. The Cowboys hope to overcome the embarrassment of losing to Kansas State 48-0 last week.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Oklahoma State: No. 19 overall, No. 11 offense, No. 60 defense
Kansas: No. 52 overall, No. 22 offense, No. 88 defense

Injury update

Oklahoma State

QB Spencer Sanders - Questionable (shoulder)

Kansas

QB Jalon Daniels - Questionable (shoulder)
WR Luke Grimm - GTD (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Oklahoma State: 5-3 ATS
Kansas: 6-1-1 ATS

Total

Oklahoma State: Over 6-2
Kansas: Over 5-3

Overall Talent from 247Sports

Oklahoma State: No. 36 overall, No. 30 offense, No.46XX defense
Kansas: No. 71 overall, No. 77 offense, No. 68 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas -1.5
Total: 63
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -105, Kansas -115

Opening line: Oklahoma State -3.5
Opening total: 69

Weather

60 degrees, partially cloudy, 14 MPH winds SSW with wind gusts of up to 30 MPH

The Pick

Oklahoma State +1.5

This is unfortunately not the game that will bring Kansas out of their losing streak. Oklahoma State got absolutely embarrassed last week, and this is a good matchup for them to prove themselves again. If Spencer Sanders can stay healthy for this weekend, I think that the Cowboys are able to win by a touchdown or two in Lawrence and stay in contention for the Big 12 championship game. This is a good Oklahoma State team, even if they didn’t look it last week.

