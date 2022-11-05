No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas picks and best bets for Week 10 Big 12 matchup

The No. 18 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) head to Lawrence on Saturday, November 5 to face the Kansas Jayhawks (5-3) with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Jayhawks are looking for bowl eligibility and to get out of a three-game losing skid after starting the season winning five straight. The Cowboys hope to overcome the embarrassment of losing to Kansas State 48-0 last week.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Oklahoma State: No. 19 overall, No. 11 offense, No. 60 defense
Kansas: No. 52 overall, No. 22 offense, No. 88 defense
Injury update
Oklahoma State
QB Spencer Sanders - Questionable (shoulder)
Kansas
QB Jalon Daniels - Questionable (shoulder)
WR Luke Grimm - GTD (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Oklahoma State: 5-3 ATS
Kansas: 6-1-1 ATS
Total
Oklahoma State: Over 6-2
Kansas: Over 5-3
Overall Talent from 247Sports
Oklahoma State: No. 36 overall, No. 30 offense, No.46XX defense
Kansas: No. 71 overall, No. 77 offense, No. 68 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Kansas -1.5
Total: 63
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -105, Kansas -115
Opening line: Oklahoma State -3.5
Opening total: 69
Weather
60 degrees, partially cloudy, 14 MPH winds SSW with wind gusts of up to 30 MPH
The Pick
Oklahoma State +1.5
This is unfortunately not the game that will bring Kansas out of their losing streak. Oklahoma State got absolutely embarrassed last week, and this is a good matchup for them to prove themselves again. If Spencer Sanders can stay healthy for this weekend, I think that the Cowboys are able to win by a touchdown or two in Lawrence and stay in contention for the Big 12 championship game. This is a good Oklahoma State team, even if they didn’t look it last week.