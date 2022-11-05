 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Air Force vs. Army: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

Air Force and Army face off Saturday, November 5. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger

NCAA Football: UL Monroe at Army Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons and Army Black Knights meet up in Week 10 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington. Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The first game of Saturday will feature a pair of service academies, both of which are coming out of the bye week.

Air Force (5-3, 2-3 Mountain West) lost two of its last three games and while a spot in the conference title game is unrealistic at this point, the Falcons are a win away from bowl eligibility. They’re coming off a 19-14 loss to the Boise State Broncos prior to the off week. Army (3-4) won consecutive matchups heading into this one including a 48-24 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. Jemel Jones started the last couple games at quarterback, and he could be out there again on Saturday afternoon.

Air Force is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -275 on the moneyline. That makes Army a +230 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 41.

Air Force vs. Army

Date: November 5th
Start time: 11:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

