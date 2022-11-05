No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Georgia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs meet up in Week 10 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. The Vols opened up as the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff reveal earlier this week and will get a matchup that will likely decide the winner of the SEC East.

Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) is one of the stories of the year in college football as Josh Heupel continues to exceed expectations in his second season in charge of the program. The Vols are coming off a 44-6 win over the Kentucky Wildcats, outgaining them 422-205. Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) pulled away from the Florida Gators for a 42-20 win in Jacksonville coming out of the bye week, going for 555 yards of offense. The Bulldogs won the last five meetings between these two teams by an average of 28.6 points.

Georgia is a 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -280 on the moneyline. That makes Tennessee a +235 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 65.

Tennessee vs. Georgia

Date: November 5th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.