No. 2 Ohio State vs. Northwestern: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and Northwestern Wildcats meet up in Week 10 at Ryan Field in Evanston. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ABC. The Buckeyes continue to smash scored at least 44 points in their last seven games as national championship contenders.

Ohio State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) trailed the Penn State Nittany Lions with less than 10 minutes to go, but the Buckeyes quickly pulled ahead for a 44-31 victory as CJ Stroud connected with Marvin Harrison Jr. 10 times for 185 yards. Northwestern (1-7, 1-4 Big Ten) has gone winless since a Week 0 victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Dublin, and Brendan Sullivan is set to make his third start since taking over for Ryan Hilinski as the starting quarterback.

Ohio State is 38-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are off the board, with the point total set at 55.5.

Ohio State vs. Northwestern

Date: November 5th

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.