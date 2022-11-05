 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State vs. Miami: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

Florida State and Miami face off Saturday, November 5. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws a pass as offensive linemen Logan Sagapolu and Jonathan Denis block during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Seminoles are a win away from earning a bowl bid for the first time since the 2019 season.

Florida State (5-3, 3-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak coming out of the bye in last week’s 41-16 dominant win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as Jordan Travis threw for 396 yards with three touchdowns. Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) came away with a four-overtime victory over the Virginia Cavaliers 14-12, and the Hurricanes need to go at least 2-2 in November to get to a bowl game in Year 1 under Mario Cristobal. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke missed last week’s game but could return to the starting lineup.

Florida State is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -295 on the moneyline. That makes Miami a +245 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.5.

Florida State vs. Miami

Date: November 5th
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC
Live stream: ABC Live, ABC app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream the game on ABC Live, the ABC app or using the WatchESPN platform or ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

