Florida vs. Texas A&M: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

The Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies meet up in Week 10 at Kyle Field in College Station. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both programs will look to put an end to their losing streaks when they get together on Saturday afternoon.

Florida (4-4, 1-4 SEC) will look to avoid a three-game losing streak as the Gators fell short 42-20 in Jacksonville last weekend despite winning the turnover battle 3-0. The issue was the Florida defense allowing 555 total yards of offense. Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4 SEC) lost four games in a row, and true freshman Conner Weigman is set to make his second straight start after a strong statistical performance with 338 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 31-28 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Texas A&M is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -135 on the moneyline. That makes Florida a +115 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.

Florida and Texas A&M

Date: November 5th

Start time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.