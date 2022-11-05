No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 10 LSU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide and No 10 LSU Tigers meet up in Week 10 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both programs are tied at the top of the SEC West along with the Ole Miss Rebels, so this matchup could go a long way in who plays for a conference title next month.

Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) recovered from its first loss of the season with a 30-6 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs prior to the bye as Bryce Young completed 21-of-35 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns. LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) won consecutive games going into the off week and knocked off Ole Miss 45-20 in its last time out as Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns and rushed for three more in the victory.

Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -520 on the moneyline. That makes LSU a +410 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.

Alabama vs. LSU

Date: November 5th

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.