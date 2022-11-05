 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 10 LSU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

Alabama and LSU face off Saturday, November 5. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young warms up before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide and No 10 LSU Tigers meet up in Week 10 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both programs are tied at the top of the SEC West along with the Ole Miss Rebels, so this matchup could go a long way in who plays for a conference title next month.

Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) recovered from its first loss of the season with a 30-6 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs prior to the bye as Bryce Young completed 21-of-35 passes for 249 yards with two touchdowns. LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) won consecutive games going into the off week and knocked off Ole Miss 45-20 in its last time out as Jayden Daniels threw for two touchdowns and rushed for three more in the victory.

Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -520 on the moneyline. That makes LSU a +410 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.

Alabama vs. LSU

Date: November 5th
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

