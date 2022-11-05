No. 18 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

The No. 18 Oklahoma State and Kansas Jayhawks meet up in Week 10 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both programs are dealing with injuries at the quarterback position ahead of Saturday’s big conference matchup.

Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) lost two of its last three games, and starting quarterback Spencer Sanders left last week’s 48-0 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats during the fourth quarter, and it remains to be seen whether he will be available for this matchup. On the other side, Kansas (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) won its first five games of the season before QB Jalon Daniels went down with an injury. He returned to practice this week, and the Jayhawks could get him back on Saturday afternoon. Check injury reports prior to game time.

Kansas is a 1.-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and is a -115 moneyline favorite. That makes Oklahoma State a -105 underdog, with the point total set at 63.

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas

Date: November 5th

Start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.