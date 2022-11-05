 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

No. 24 Texas vs. No. 13 Kansas State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

Texas and Kansas State face off Saturday, November 5. We break down how to watch.

By Erik Buchinger
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Ok. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 24 Texas Longhorns and No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats meet up in Week 10 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Both teams are very much in contention for a spot in the conference title game heading into Saturday night’s contest.

Texas (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) ended a three-game winning streak in its last time out with a 41-34 defeat against the Oklahoma State Cowboys prior to the bye week. The passing game struggled as Quinn Ewers completed 19-of-49 passes for 319 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Kansas State (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) crushed Oklahoma State 48-0 last week, and it remains to be seen whether Adrian Martinez will be back at quarterback or if Will Howard will get a second consecutive start.

Texas is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -135 on the moneyline. That makes Kansas State a +115 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.

No. 24 Texas vs. No. 13 Kansas State

Date: November 5th
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

More From DraftKings Nation