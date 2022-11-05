Phillies lineup vs. Astros in World Series Game 6

The World Series is winding down, and we have made it to the first elimination game in the series. The Philadelphia Phillies returned home with home-field advantage, but saw it slip away. They now go on the road to take on the Houston Astros as they hope to force Game 7 on Sunday. First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET and the game will air on Fox.

The Phillies will be sending Zack Wheeler to the mound as they try to force a Game 7. He took the loss in Game 2 and pitched five innings, giving up six hits, five runs (four earned) and three strikeouts. Philadelphia hopes Wheeler can return to the form he had when he shut down the San Diego Padres twice in the NLCS.

The Astros will be giving Framber Valdez the starting nod. He got the win in Game 2 but was surrounded by controversy as Twitter was convinced that he was doctoring the ball. Valdez got checked at the end of every inning and the umpires never found anything, but you have to imagine Twitter detectives will be out in full force. He pitched 6.1 innings and gave up four hits with one earned run while striking out nine. Houston has yet to lose a game that Valdez has started in the postseason.

Here is Philadelphia’s lineup for this pivotal contest, which is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. ET on FOX.

Phillies starting lineup, World Series Game 6, November 5