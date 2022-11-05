Astros lineup vs. Phillies in World Series Game 6

The World Series is winding down, and we have made it to the first elimination game in the series. The Houston Astros return home on Saturday, November 5, with a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. They have regained home-field advantage as they look to clinch their first title since the infamous 2017 World Series run. First pitch is set for 8:03 p.m. ET and will air on Fox.

The Phillies will be sending Zack Wheeler to the mound as they try to force a Game 7. He took the loss in Game 2 and pitched five innings, giving up six hits, five runs (four earned) and three strikeouts.

The Astros will be giving Framber Valdez the starting nod. He got the win in Game 2 but was surrounded by controversy as Twitter was convinced that he was doctoring the ball. Valdez got checked at the end of every inning and the umpires never found anything. He pitched 6.1 innings and gave up four hits with one earned run while striking out nine. Houston has yet to lose a game Valdez has started in the postseason.

Here is Houston’s lineup for Game 6.

Astros starting lineup, World Series Game 6, November 5