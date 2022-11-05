David Morrell Jr. vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The super middleweight division closes out Saturday’s busy boxing slate with the WBA title on the line. Champion David Morrell, Jr. puts his belt and 7-0 record on the line when he faces Aidos Yerbossynuly on Showtime. The main card gets going at 9 p.m. ET and the main event will likely get going around 11:30 p.m.

Morrell only has seven pro fights under his belt, but he was 130-2 in his previous amateur career and is the sixth-ranked super middleweight at The Ring and fourth-ranked at Bad Left Hook. He won the WBA title in only his third pro fight, beating Lennox Allen via unanimous decision. He has won four fights since claiming the belt.

Yerbossynuly is 16-0 and looking to take a step up in his career. He previously held the WBA International, WBC-ABC Continental, and WBO Global titles, but this will be his first shot at a major championship.

Morrell comes into the bout as a heavy favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -1100 favorite while Yerbossynuly is a +600 underdog.

