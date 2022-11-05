Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

The light heavyweight division gets an afternoon showcase this Saturday as Dmitry Bivol puts his WBA title on the line against Gilberto Ramirez. The main card gets going at 1 p.m. ET in the United Arab Emirates and will air on DAZN. The Bivol-Ramirez main event will get started sometime in the 5 p.m. hour.

Bivol comes into the bout with a 20-0 record and is fighting for the first time since upsetting Canelo Álvarez in May. Canelo was favored as the pound-for-pound king and Bivol dominate the fight. It went the distance and Bivol controlled the tempo just about from start to finish.

Ramirez is 44-0 but is fairly new to the light heavyweight ranks. He made his bones in the super middleweight division, winning the WBO title and successfully defending it five times. He won the NABF’s light heavyweight title in his move up and now looks to make a name for himself against Bivol.

Bivol comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -400 favorite while Ramirez is a +290 underdog.

