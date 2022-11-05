Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill: Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Women’s boxing has had a strong run of late and looks to continue it this weekend in the junior welterweight division. The division will crown an undisputed champion on Saturday when Chantelle Cameron faces Jessica McCaskill in the United Arab Emirates. The fight will air on DAZN and this bout should get going sometime around 4:30 p.m. ET. The main card starts at 1:30 p.m.

Cameron comes into the bout with a 16-0 record and holding the WBC, IBF, and The Ring titles. She last fought in May, winning a unanimous decision over Victoria Bustos at the O2 Arena in London to retain her titles. She first won the WBC title in October 2020 when she beat Adriana Araújo and added the IBF and The Ring titles a year later when she won a decision over Mary McGee. The WBVA, WBO, and IBO titles are all on the line as well but are currently vacant.

McCaskill is moving down from the welterweight division where she is the current undisputed champ. She clearned out the division in March 2021 when she won a unanimous decision over Cecilia Brækhus to win the inaugural The Ring title for the division and close out their rivalry. The

Cameron comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. She is a -165 favorite while McCaskill is a +130 underdog.

