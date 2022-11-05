When is the next WWE pay-per-view after Crown Jewel?

WWE is heading overseas on Saturday for Crown Jewel from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While the show should be jam packed with action, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be Survivor Series WarGames, coming live from the TD Garden in Boston on November 26. Survivor Series has been a staple part of the WWE calendar since 1987 and is considered one of the ‘Big 4’ on the annual ppv calendar.

As suggested by the title, this year’s show will move away from the Raw vs. Smackdown element that has dominated the ppv in recent years and center around two WarGames matches. After being resurrected in NXT with a few alterations in the last few years, the classic match concept will make its debut on WWE’s main roster for the very first time. There will be one men’s and one women’s WarGames match on the show and while the participants have yet to be announced, one can guess who will be involved if you’ve watched WWE television over the past month.

On the men’s side, we can assume the Bloodline will be a primary team in the match. The faction has stood tall atop the card for well over a year and we can assume a cast of superstars featuring the likes of Drew McIntyre or Kevin Owens will step up to oppose the group. On the women’s side, we can assume that Bayley’s Damage CTRL faction will be represented in the cage. The likes of Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka have been fighting Damage CTRL since SummerSlam and we can guess that they, along with another member or two, will step into the cage to battle Bayley’s crew.

We’ll see who the participants for WarGames are in the coming weeks, as well as the other matches that are set for the show.