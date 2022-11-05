 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Hawks on Saturday

We go over some of the best betting options for Saturday’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks
Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks shoots the ball during the second quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on November 02, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Atlanta Hawks Saturday. The Pelicans are coming in off a win Friday over the Warriors, while the Hawks stormed back to beat the Knicks in their last outing Wednesday.

The Hawks are 1-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 231. Trae Young is questionable for this game with an eye injury but he’s expected to play.

Pelicans vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -1

Atlanta is well rested and should have Young back. The Pelicans are coming off a tight game against Golden State’s backups and might be a step slower defensively. Take the Hawks in what is essentially a moneyline play.

Over/Under: Over 231

Both teams are in the top 10 in points per game and even on the second night of a back-to-back, the Pelicans will be trying to keep up with Atlanta. These are two of the most explosive offensive teams in the NBA and the over is the play, even with a slightly higher than normal total.

