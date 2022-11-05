Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Hawks on Saturday

The New Orleans Pelicans will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Atlanta Hawks Saturday. The Pelicans are coming in off a win Friday over the Warriors, while the Hawks stormed back to beat the Knicks in their last outing Wednesday.

The Hawks are 1-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 231. Trae Young is questionable for this game with an eye injury but he’s expected to play.

Pelicans vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -1

Atlanta is well rested and should have Young back. The Pelicans are coming off a tight game against Golden State’s backups and might be a step slower defensively. Take the Hawks in what is essentially a moneyline play.

Over/Under: Over 231

Both teams are in the top 10 in points per game and even on the second night of a back-to-back, the Pelicans will be trying to keep up with Atlanta. These are two of the most explosive offensive teams in the NBA and the over is the play, even with a slightly higher than normal total.