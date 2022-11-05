Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday, November 5

We’ve got eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, which means there’s a decent selection when it comes to player props. Here are some we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nikola Jokic triple-double vs. Spurs (+180)

Jokic already has three triple-doubles this season, including one in his last game against the Thunder. The only concern here is the potential for a blowout but the Spurs are getting some key players back in Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. As long as this game remains close, Jokic should be able to get near this mark.

Julius Randle over 8.5 rebounds vs. Celtics (-140)

Randle has gone over this total in five games this season and with Mitchell Robinson unlikely to play, the Knicks are going to need their power forward to attack the glass. In 17 career games against the Celtics, Randle is averaging 9.5 rebounds per game. He should go over again Saturday.

Brandon Ingram over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Hawks (+105)

Ingram connected on three triples in his return to action Friday. He’s gone over this line twice out of four games this season and has hit at least one triple in each game, so he’s going to have a good shot to go over. This should be a high-scoring game, which bodes well for Ingram to get plenty of shots. Back him to go over here, with the plus-money payoff being a nice additional perk.