NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, November 5

With eight games on Saturday’s NBA slate, there’s plenty of options for value plays in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets, $4,700

Curry has only played one game this season due to injuries but the guard is in Saturday. He should get solid minutes as the Nets try to manage workloads on the second night of a back-to-back set. Curry has the shooting upside to really go off, which makes him a nice play at this price point even if this is just his second game of the season.

Hunter is averaging 22.5 DKFP per game and is coming off a massive outing Friday with 31.3 DKFP. The forward will be well rested here and gets a Pelicans team on the second night of a back-to-back Saturday. Hunter should be able to exploit this matchup and deliver big numbers again.

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets, $4,800

McDaniels had a rough showing Friday with just 9.3 DKFP, but he did go for 34.5 DKFP in the previous contest. The Hornets are once again going to be without Gordon Hayward and Cody Martin, so the minutes should be there for McDaniels.