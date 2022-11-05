Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Knicks on Saturday

The Boston Celtics meet the New York Knicks Saturday on the second game of a back-to-back set for both clubs. The Celtics and Knicks both registered wins Friday and will look to keep things going in the right direction in this divisional clash.

The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 225.

Celtics vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -3.5

These teams split their four meetings a season ago but the Celtics won the most recent matchup in a blowout. That was when Boston was in its late-season groove, and this Celtics team is closer to that unit than the one which struggled for most of last year. Take Boston to win and cover Saturday.

Over/Under: Over 225

Even with both teams coming off a game Friday, this total is a bit low. The Celtics have one of the top scoring offenses in the league, and the Knicks aren’t too shabby either. New York ranks 13th in points per game. Meanwhile, both teams have been less than stellar defensively up to this point. The over should hit here.