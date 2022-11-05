Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Suns on Saturday

The Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns will square off again Saturday after playing a thrilling contest Friday. This is a rare situation where teams are playing a back-to-back set against each other at the same venue. Jerami Grant had the buzzer-beater last night for Portland in a 108-106 win.

The Suns are 11-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 216.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Blazers +11

Portland got the win Friday even with Anfernee Simons sidelined. The Blazers guard is questionable for Saturday’s game, while the Suns are likely to be without Cam Johnson. Johnson left Friday’s game on crutches and is dealing with a knee injury. Both teams are more familiar with each other but that rarely results in a blowout. Take Portland to cover a double-digit spread.

Over/Under: Under 216.5

Despite some tremendous shooting from both teams, Friday’s game somehow went under. Even if both offenses are more efficient in terms of limiting turnovers, they are unlikely to shoot as well as they did Friday. Take the under here.