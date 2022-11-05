No. 4 Clemson vs. Notre Dame: How to watch on TV, streaming, and all devices

Two of the biggest brands in college football are set to square off on Saturday as the No. 4 Clemson Tigers head north to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game will take place at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IN, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET. We’ll go over how to watch/stream this marquee showdown.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) is coming off a bye week and is in the driver’s seat to clinch the ACC Atlantic division title. The Tigers survived an upset scare against Syracuse two weeks ago, eventually pulling past the Orange for a 27-21 victory. Starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was benched midway through that matchup but will make the start against the Fighting Irish on Saturday.

Notre Dame (5-3) is also coming off a victory over Syracuse, throttling the Orange in a 41-24 road win last Saturday. The catalyst of the offense were running backs Audric Estime and Logan Diggs who combined for 208 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Clemson enters this game as a 4-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 44.

Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Date: November 5

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: NBC

Live stream: Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. The app is $5 per month for its regular service, and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads.

Peacock is available to download for Roku, iOS, Google Play, Amazon FireTV, and more listed here. Considering that this game is airing on NBC, viewers will also be able to stream through YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV with a subscription to the service.