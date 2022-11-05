No. 21 Wake Forest vs. No. 22 NC State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The No. 21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2, 2-2 ACC) and No. 22 NC State Wolfpack (6-2, 2-2 ACC) meet up in Week 10 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network.

The battle of North Carolina isn’t just for state bragging rights, but for positioning behind Clemson and fledgling Syracuse in the ACC Atlantic. The Deacs will be looking to bounce back after a loss to Louisville last weekend. QB Sam Hartman has been good this year after recovering from a medical issue that held him out early in the season. But the true star of this offense is Jahmal Banks. He’s got an ACC-leading eight touchdown catches. He doesn’t rack up a ton of yards, but he’s a threat in the red zone at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds.

The Wolfpack are an interesting team this season with, team leader and QB1 Devin Leary going down with a season-ending torn pectoral injury a few weeks ago. They nearly lost their contest to a bad Virginia Tech team last week, staring a 21-3 deficit in the face. But then a QB change was made to go with MJ Morris. He led NC State back from the brink and the defense stood tall in a 22-21 win. He’s only played in three games and this will be his first start, still last week he tossed for 265 yards and three scores with no interceptions in the second half.

Wake Forest is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -155 on the moneyline. That makes NC State a +135 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.

Wake Forest vs. NC State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Start time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.