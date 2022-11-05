No. 17 North Carolina vs. Virginia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1, 4-0 ACC) and Virginia Cavaliers (3-5, 1-4 ACC) meet up in Week 10 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Mack Brown’s Tar Heels have been sneaky good this year. Four of their seven wins have come by one score, so it makes them fun to watch. Their lone loss came against Notre Dame back in September, winning four straight since then. Their offense, which ranks 7th in the nation in points scored, is led by QB Drake Maye. His stat line on the season is absurd, throwing for 2671 yards and 29 touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also leads the team in rushing with over 400 yards and three more scores.

The Cavs need to find a way to stop Maye or else they’re in for a long night. UVA has had a lot of issues this season in Tony Elliott’s first year as head coach, but the defense has been solid, giving up just 21 points per game on average. The offense has been slog though, having yet to score more than 20 points against an FBS opponent and averaging just 14.1 points against FBS teams. But that defense, led by Nick Jackson’s ACC-leading 84 tackles, should keep them in games.

North Carolina is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -280 on the moneyline. That makes UVA a +235 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.

No. 17 North Carolina vs. Virginia

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Start time: 12 p.m. EST

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.