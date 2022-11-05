No. 20 Syracuse vs. Pitt: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more

The No. 20 Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-1 ACC) and Pitt Panthers (4-4, 1-4 ACC) meet up in Week 10 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network.

The Orange are looking to get back on track after suffering their first two losses of the season in consecutive weeks. Dino Babers’ offense is playing well, but their defense is really what has been leading the charge of this team. That unit ranks in the top-20 nationally and are only allowing 18.4 points per game. The secondary has nabbed eight picks on the season, led by Ja’Had Carter and Garrett Williams with two apiece. Williams also has a forced fumble and fumble recovery,

Pitt, the reigning ACC champions, has fallen off a bit this season. It makes sense, with QB Kenny Pickett off to the NFL and Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison transferring to USC. Still, it’s been a sharp decline, with a once-potent offense scoring just barely 30 points per game this season. They’ve only scored 25 or more points once against an ACC foe this season and come into this game on a 2-game losing streak. Kedon Slovis, a USC transfer himself, has been underwhelming taking over for Pickett. But Israel Abanikanda has tried to shoulder the load on offense, rushing for over 1,000 yards already with 16 touchdowns and another score through the air. He’s the biggest weapon the Orange will have to look out for.

Pittsburgh is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -175 on the moneyline. That makes Syracuse a +150 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.

No. 20 Syracuse vs. Pitt

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Start time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ACC Network

Live stream: ACC Network, ESPN App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or the ESPN app. It will require a cable login with access to the ACCN, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.