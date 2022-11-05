Kentucky vs. Missouri: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

The Kentucky Wildcats (5-3, 2-3 SEC) and Missouri Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) meet up in Week 10 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network.

The Wildcats have been on a bit of a downward spiral over the last few weeks, though their schedule hasn’t done them any favors. After being ranked as high as seventh in the nation, they’ve dropped three of their last four games overall. That includes last week’s loss to Tennessee, who are the best team in the nation according to the CFP Poll. Still, QB Will Levis is a stud no matter what his win-loss record is, despite a rough week against the Vols. He’s still thrown for over 1700 yards and racked up 15 total touchdowns this season against a really difficult schedule.

Mizzou has had a bit of a resurgence over the last few weeks. They played Georiga tough earlier in the season, losing by one score, and then took down No. 25 South Carolina last week. They’ve won two straight so are feeling good at the moment. Levis will have a tough challenge this week against a really good Mizzou pass defense, led by Jaylon Carlies. He’s created two turnovers (an interception and a forced fumble) over the last two weeks.

Mizzou is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but also -110 on the moneyline. And since Kentucky is also a -110 moneyline underdog, take the free point with the moneyline if you bet the Tigers. The point total is set at 40.

Kentucky vs. Missouri

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Start time:12 p.m. EST

TV channel: SEC Network

Live stream: SEC Network, ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a SEC Network subscription. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.