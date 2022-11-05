No. 5 Michigan vs. Rutgers: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 B1G) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4 B1G) meet up in Week 10 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN).

Michigan is playing as one of the most complete teams in the nation so far this season, with an unblemished record and currently sitting at No. 5 in the initial CFP poll. Only one of their games has been particularly close, a win at Maryland, but they’ve been cruising ever since. They have the 8th-best offense in the nation and a top-3 defense. Blake Corum, arguably the nation’s most efficient running back, has rushed for over 1000 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also adding another score in the passing game. His average yards per clip is 6.0. That’s pretty good.

The Scarlet Knights are struggling ever since entering Big Ten play this season. They’ve lost four of their last five overall games and their lone B1G win came against Indiana two weeks ago. Their wins have been close and their losses haven’t been very tight, so this team is a few plays away from having just one win on the season, coming against an FCS foe. The offense struggles to put up points, but the defense has been serviceable. DB Christian Braswell has been an issue for quarterbacks, nabbing three interceptions and posting five pass breakups this season.

Michigan is a 26-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -4500 on the moneyline. That makes Rutgers a +1600 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45.

No. 5 Michigan vs. Rutgers

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Big Ten Network, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it on BTN via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to BTN. If you don’t have a cable login to watch, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.