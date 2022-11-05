BYU vs. Boise State How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 10

The BYU Cougars (4-5) and Boise State Broncos (6-2, 5-0 MWC) meet up in Week 10 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

BYU was hoping to be a real contender this season before they make the leap to the Big 12 next year, but things have cooled down for them after a hot start. The Cougars were ranked as high as 12th at one point, but they’ve lost four straight and five of their last seven heading into this game. Their defense has been straight up bad recently, giving up an average of 37 points per game during their four-game skid. Jarren Hall, BYU’s QB, has been very good though, throwing for 2245 yards and 21 scores to just three interceptions. But he can’t do it all himself.

The Broncos have been on fire this season since a Week 1 loss to Oregon State. They’ve won six of their last seven since then, with an uncharacteristic loss coming against UTEP in September. Still, a four-game winning streak is a good thing to be on, with the offense scoring 35 or more points in all but one of those games. The defense has only allowed two opponents to score more than 20 all season. Ezekiel Noa has been reliable in the middle of the defense and has forced three fumbles, recovered one and nabbed an interception, all while racking up 38-total tackles, the third most on the team.

Boise State is an 8-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -305 on the moneyline. That makes BYU a +255 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.

BYU vs. Boise State

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5

Start time: 7 p.m. EST

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.