New York City Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2022 New York City Marathon will take place on Sunday, November 6. It begins at 8 a.m. ET and will see runners weave through all five boroughs of New York City. It begins in Staten Island and then will finish in Central Park. This is considered one of the largest marathons in the world and is one of the top-three biggest in the U.S on a yearly basis. 25,000 people finished the race in 2021 with an average time of 4:39:02.

Start time

The marathon will begin promptly at 8 a.m. ET. Keep in mind that overnight from Saturday into Sunday we will “fall back” with Daylight Savings Time, and New York is a state that will be falling back.

How to watch

The 2022 New York City Marathon will be available to watch on TV. If you are local to NY then you can catch it on WABC-TV. If you are tuning in nationally, it will be on ESPN2 , ESPN3 and the ESPNApp.

Course map

The marathon will begin on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge on Staten Island. It will then pass through Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and then the Bronx before wrapping up in Central Park.

A course map can be found here.

Weather via AccuWeather

It is uncommonly warm for early November in New York. Luckily that means that participants should be in for better weather, albeit warmer than anticipated. The high is 75 while the low is 65. The weather description reads “variable cloudiness,” and there is a 25% chance of rain. There will be 6 mph southward winds that will gust up to 15 mph.

Prize money

There are a ton of payouts for finishes in various categories. The first-place finisher in both the men’s and women’s open divisions will take $100,000. Second place will take home $60,000 and third place is $40,000.

The rest of the breakdowns for payouts can be found under the “Prize Money and Bonus Awards” section of this website.

Who won the last race?

Albert Korir from Kenya finished the 2021 NYC marathon in 2:08:22. Mohamed El Araby from Morocco finished in second at 2:09:06, with the Italian Eyob Faniel in 2:09:52.

For the women’s race, Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir finished in first place with a time of 2:22:39. Fellow Kenyan Viola Cheptoo finished on her heels at 2:22:44 and Ababel Yeshaneh from Ethiopa finished in a narrow third place in 2:22:52. The top three finishers completed the marathon within 13 seconds of each other.