Kansas State quaterback Adrian Martinez: Injury status for game vs. Texas

Kansas State starting quarterback Adrian Martinez has been sidelined for the bulk of the last two weeks with a knee injury. He sustained the injury in the first drive of their matchup against TCU two weeks ago, setting the stage for backup Will Howard to take over. With Martinez out for last week’s game against Oklahoma State, Howard lit it up through the air as the Wildcats buried the Cowboys in a 48-0 shutout win.

With K-State set to host Texas at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, there’s still a question over whether or not Martinez will suit up against the Longhorns. We’ll take a look at his status for this pivotal Big 12 showdown at home.

Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez injury updates

As of now, it looks like the senior QB will be making his return on Saturday against UT. KSU offensive coordinator Collin Klein told the media on Thursday that Martinez has been practicing all week and will be close to fully healthy for this showdown. We should get confirmation on Saturday.

Texas enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 54.5.