Ohio State running back Miyan Williams: Status for game vs. Northwestern

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams has been a force for the Buckeyes this season, forging a one-two backfield punch with fellow tailback TreVeyon Henderson. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, Williams sustained a hand injury early in last week’s victory over Penn State, leaving the game after registering two carries.

With OSU set to travel Northwestern at noon p.m. ET on Saturday, there’s definite questions over his availability for this road matchup. We’ll take a look at his status for this Big Ten showdown in Evanston, IL.

Ohio State RB Miyan Williams injury updates

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day indicated earlier in the week that Williams’ injury wasn’t serious and that he should be available against Northwestern. How many snaps he’ll play is still a question mark and we’ll see how much he’ll be utilized against the last place team in the Big Ten.

Ohio State enters the game as a heavy 38-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 55.5.