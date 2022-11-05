USC wide receiver Jordan Addison: Status for game vs. Cal

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison has played a big role in the team’s offense this season but has been dealing with a leg injury over the past few weeks. The reigning Biletnikoff Award winner sustained the injury during the Trojans’ 43-42 loss to Utah on October 15 and missed last week’s victory over Arizona as a result. The junior caught 39 targets for 535 yards and seven touchdowns prior to the injury.

With USC set to host Cal at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, there’s definite questions over his availability for this home matchup. We’ll take a look at his status for this Pac-12 showdown at the L.A. Coliseum.

USC WR Jordan Addison injury updates

USC head coach Lincoln Riley said earlier in the week that Addison is “making really good progress” recovering from his injury but didn’t clarify whether he’d play against Cal on Saturday. Effectively a game-time decision, we’ll see if the Biletnikoff winner will suit up for this matchup.

USC enters this game as a 21.5-point favorite courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 60.5.